Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

