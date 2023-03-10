Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $229,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

