Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.07

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.07 and last traded at C$33.07, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.25.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.37.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

