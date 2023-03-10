Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.32. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 458,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

