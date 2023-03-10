Raymond James Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.7 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.41.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.