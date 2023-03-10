Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$431.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

