Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inhibrx, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.55) for the year. The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday.

INBX opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $991.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.96. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,638.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

