Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AeroVironment, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $17,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $15,640,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

