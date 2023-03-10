Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atco Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
Atco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
