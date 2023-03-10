Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CTI BioPharma Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $598.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

