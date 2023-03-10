Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quanterix Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanterix in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $31.33.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

