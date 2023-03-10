REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 6% After Dividend Announcement

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 63,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 139,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

REV Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $765.95 million, a P/E ratio of 320.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

