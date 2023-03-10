Reviewing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Clearway Energy 48.91% -11.33% -3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 5.18 $582.00 million $4.99 6.12

Clearway Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clearway Energy pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

