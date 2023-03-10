Reviewing Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) & NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Farfetch 15.51% 22.84% 6.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Farfetch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 1 4 11 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextMart and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $12.72, indicating a potential upside of 166.64%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than NextMart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextMart and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.78 $359.29 million ($2.24) -2.13

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Volatility & Risk

NextMart has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farfetch beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Holyoke, MA.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

