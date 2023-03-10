Reviewing Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Kunlun Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.87 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.68 Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.34 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Organic Dutchman and Kunlun Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Kunlun Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kunlun Energy beats Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

(Get Rating)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.