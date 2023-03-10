Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 555 ($6.67) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 587.83 ($7.07).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 2.1 %

RMV opened at GBX 544.60 ($6.55) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.58. The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,529.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.