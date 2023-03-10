Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 530

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $582.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.