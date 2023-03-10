Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 352.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 352.50 ($4.24).

ROR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($52,856.28). Insiders acquired 141 shares of company stock worth $45,078 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rotork stock opened at GBX 313 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,876.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,363.64%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

