Royal Bank of Canada Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $184.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.
Visteon Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:VC opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
