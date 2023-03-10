Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

