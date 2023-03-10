Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,139 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.5 %

SLB stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,195 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

