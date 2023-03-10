Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after buying an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
