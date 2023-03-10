Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after buying an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

