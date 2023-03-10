Scotiabank Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

