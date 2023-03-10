Scotiabank Raises Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$4.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday.
Foran Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FMCXF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
