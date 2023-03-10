Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.03. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

