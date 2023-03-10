Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SES. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.03. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

