Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.3 %

SES stock opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.03.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

