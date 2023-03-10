Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

