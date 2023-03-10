Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 28,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 112,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $934.22 million, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.