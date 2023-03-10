Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 28,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 112,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $934.22 million, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.
