Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 4.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.98 and last traded at $71.61. 466,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,326,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

