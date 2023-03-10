Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Origin Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

OGN stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.97. Origin Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

