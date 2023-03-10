Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SI. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.
Silvergate Capital Price Performance
Shares of SI stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
