Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.94. The firm has a market cap of C$879.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.35 million.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

