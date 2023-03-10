SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. 201,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 859,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
SmartRent Trading Down 6.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.