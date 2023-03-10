SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. 201,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 859,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 191,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in SmartRent by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SmartRent by 2,395.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.