SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

