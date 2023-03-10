SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 231.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $11.88.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
