Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.00 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,215.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at $34,083,304.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOVO shares. UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

