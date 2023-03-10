St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,360 ($16.35) in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,430 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.04) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,382.50.

St. James's Place Price Performance

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

