Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) vs. United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Critical Contrast

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A United Bancshares 23.13% 0.05% N/A

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $18.15 billion N/A $2.32 billion N/A N/A United Bancshares $48.90 million 1.33 $11.31 million $3.45 5.86

This table compares Standard Chartered and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 3 1 0 2.25 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bancshares beats Standard Chartered on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.