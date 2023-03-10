Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10,551.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 509,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $38,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

