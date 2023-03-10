State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in State Street by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

STT opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

