Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 3% Higher

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €24.19 ($25.73) and last traded at €24.19 ($25.73). 7,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.48 ($24.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 235,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

