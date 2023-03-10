Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 901 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,278,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 104,656 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $290.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Articles

