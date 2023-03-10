Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $138,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 820.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

