Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,264 over the last 90 days. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,420,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

