Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Synaptics by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics Stock Performance

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

