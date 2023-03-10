Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.60 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

