TD Securities Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$4.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.99.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.36.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

