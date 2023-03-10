TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $12.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.
TDCX Stock Down 20.3 %
Shares of TDCX stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. TDCX has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.28.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
