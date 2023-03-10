TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $12.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. TDCX has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

