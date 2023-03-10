Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.